Congrats: Tiffany Haddish Signs First-Look Deal With HBO

2017 was a GREAT year for breakout comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish, and 2018 looks even brighter. Haddish and her She Ready production company just signed a 2 year pac with HBO developing new projects for the cable network. The deal comes after Haddish won the New York Film Critics Circle’s best supporting actress award for her performance in Girls Trip, and after the release of her book The Last Black Unicorn, which is on the New York Times best-seller list.

Haddish already has other projects in the works including staring on Tracy Morgan’s TBS comedy The Last OG, which is set to debut in April, Kevin Hart’s Universal film Night School due out in September. Other upcoming projects include starring roles in New Line’s The Kitchen and Universal’s The Temp, Haddish will also executive produce under her She Ready banner.

