Well, well, well.

Toni Braxton and Birdman showed up at the screening for Faith Under Fire last night and all anyone can talk about is the ring on her finger.

Toni Braxton turned heads in an elegant strapless gown during a screening for her film Faith Under Fire in New York, but it was her giant diamond ring that really stole the show.. pic.twitter.com/D5TtCYwe5P — One Love (@Naaswitch) January 24, 2018

Toni Braxton rocks a GIGANTIC diamond ring with Birdman on THAT finger. 💍 Anyone else hear wedding bells? 👰🏾 https://t.co/YKk1IfkHAR pic.twitter.com/EudxsWDVS9 — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) January 24, 2018

