National
Home > National

Sorry….No More Support Turkeys, Horses Or Snakes On Delta Flights

Karen Clark
2 reads
Leave a comment

 

Delta has had enough of the tomfoolery and is cracking down on support animals on flights.

LaGuardia Airport, New York City

Source: Robert Alexander / Getty

Every Time Omarosa Proved She Is The Queen Of The Sunken Place

11 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Omarosa Proved She Is The Queen Of The Sunken Place

Continue reading Every Time Omarosa Proved She Is The Queen Of The Sunken Place

Every Time Omarosa Proved She Is The Queen Of The Sunken Place

Omarosa made her small screen debut in 2004 on The Apprentice. Since then, she has been one of the most vicious villains on reality television and now, with more than 14 years in front of the camera, she has also become the queen of the sunken place. Much of the former White House staffer’s career has been focused on demeaning her own community and, most recently, defending our racist president. Here is every time Omarosa proved she is the rightful queen of the sunken place.

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Delta , Service Animal

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - January 8, 2014
Wanda Sykes Said Netflix Offered Her Less Than…
 5 hours ago
01.22.18
24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Press Room
Here Are The Only 3 Moments From Last…
 6 hours ago
01.22.18
CBS Films' 'Last Vegas' Special Screening After Party
Morgan Freeman Does a Joe Clark at SAG…
 7 hours ago
01.22.18
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 7 hours ago
01.22.18
FYC Panel Event For 20th Century Fox And NBC's 'This Is Us' - Arrivals
Much Respect: Sterling K. Brown Makes History Wins…
 7 hours ago
01.22.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kenya Ruins An Amazing Charity Weekend…
 17 hours ago
01.22.18
Backpedaling Much? Kim Zolciak Now Says Kandi Burruss…
 21 hours ago
01.22.18
Tracee Ellis Ross Sets The Record Straight: ‘There…
 1 day ago
01.22.18
Malia Obama And Rumored Boyfriend Live It Up…
 1 day ago
01.22.18
Black Twitter Drags Ciara For Slamming Single Women…
 1 day ago
01.22.18
Lupita Nyong’o To Write Children’s Book Set To…
 2 days ago
01.22.18
Welp! Did Amina Buddafly Just File For Divorce?
 2 days ago
01.20.18
Mo’Nique Elaborates On Her Netflix Boycott: ‘I Am…
 2 days ago
01.20.18
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
The Internet Found Out What Kim & Kanye…
 2 days ago
01.20.18
Photos