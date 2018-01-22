Entertainment News
Morgan Freeman Does a Joe Clark at SAG Awards

CBS Films' 'Last Vegas' Special Screening After Party

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

Morgan Freeman received a standing ovation for his body of work at the SAG Awards in LA last night. “This man is a national treasure,” said Rita Moreno before presenting the Life Achievement Award to Freeman. But before he could express his thanks, he stopped and zeroed in on someone in the front row talking. For a moment, I thought he would pull out a megaphone, get into the Joe Clark character from the movie “Lean on Me” before concluding his acceptance speech!

Watch his speech below!

