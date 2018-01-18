WTH? Google Makes Lame Attempt To Fix Racist Photo App After Blacks Labeled ‘Gorillas’

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

WTH? Google Makes Lame Attempt To Fix Racist Photo App After Blacks Labeled ‘Gorillas’

More employees of color could have prevented this problem.

News One
1 reads
Leave a comment

Google is in trouble! The tech giant couldn’t seem to come up with a good solution to fixing its photo app after it categorized a Black couple as “gorillas” in 2015.

Instead of properly fixing its image recognition software algorithm recently, it only banned the word “gorillas” from its auto-tag tool, the Daily Mail reported. Google only blocked identification of gorillas, chimpanzees and monkeys, a half-baked measure that does not effectively address the problem of its racist process for labeling photos.

The company’s attempt to address the problem was slammed as lame and problematic. Google missed the point that a diverse model for its algorithm is needed, not a quick “fix,” several social media users said.

Google launched its photos app in May 2015, creating image collections of people and landscapes. Its auto-tagging feature was designed to organize uploaded photos and make searching easier. However, the tech giant pissed a lot of people off when one New York couple found pictures of themselves under a collection with a racist name.  Jacky Alcine, of Brooklyn, New York, spotted photos of him and a female friend grouped into a collection tagged “gorilla” shortly after the app’s debut.

 The tech giant was ‘appalled’ and ‘genuinely sorry’ for the mistake, the company said after the racist incident. “Image labeling technology is still early and unfortunately it’s nowhere near perfect,” a company spokesperson said.

A diverse app would have prevented the problem, one professor said online.

“How about making the effort to develop a diverse (eg not all white) model base for the algorithm?’ tweeted Agustin Fuentes, a US-based Professor of Anthropology.

If Google had more employees of color, the problem could have been avoided. The number of Black U.S. employees remained at 1 percent of tech workers and 2 percent of the total workforce in 2017, stagnant over the past year, according to Google’s EEO-1 report cited by  Fortune.

SOURCE: Daily Mail, Fortune

SEE ALSO:

Angry White Former Google Engineer Sues The Tech Giant

Chance The Rapper & Google Donate $1.5 Million To Chicago Schools For STEM

9 Times Jesse Williams Said Everything You Wanted To About Race

1 photos Launch gallery

9 Times Jesse Williams Said Everything You Wanted To About Race

Continue reading 9 Times Jesse Williams Said Everything You Wanted To About Race

9 Times Jesse Williams Said Everything You Wanted To About Race

Jesse Williams has become one of our favorite voices when it comes to race relations. During tense times like these when celebrities are mostly quiet, the Grey’s Anatomy star is never too shy to speak out, especially on Twitter. Here are nine Jesse Williams quotes that prove he can speak up and out for us… at any time.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 2 hours ago
01.19.18
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Laurel’s Father Lowkey Kidnaps Her Baby
 10 hours ago
01.19.18
‘Scandal’ Recap: Give Up Hope, Quinn Is Probably…
 11 hours ago
01.19.18
Tracee Ellis Ross Getting Paid ‘Significantly Less’ Than…
 13 hours ago
01.19.18
#MeToo: Anika Noni Rose Says She Was Sexually…
 14 hours ago
01.19.18
The Tea Hath Spilleth: Kandi Burruss Says Kim…
 17 hours ago
01.19.18
Black Hollywood Slays The NAACP Image Awards Red…
 19 hours ago
01.19.18
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-BLIGE
Diddy Says He Wants To Buy The Carolina…
 21 hours ago
01.18.18
Oprah, Ava DuVernay & Storm Reid Are Cover…
 22 hours ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 23 hours ago
01.18.18
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
 23 hours ago
01.18.18
2016 BET Awards - Backstage: All Access
Birdman Ordered To Turn Over Keys To Miami…
 24 hours ago
01.18.18
Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps…
 1 day ago
01.18.18
Jackée Harry Confirms ‘Sister, Sister’ Reboot: ‘It’s Happening…
 1 day ago
01.18.18
Photos