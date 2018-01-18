Entertainment News
Birdman Ordered To Turn Over Keys To Miami Mansion

Karen Clark
2016 BET Awards - Backstage: All Access

Source: Paras Griffin/BET / Getty

According to reports, Toni Braxton’s boo, Birdman, defaulted on a loan for a $12 million mansion in Miami.

According to the website The Blast, the rapper has been ordered to immediately evacuate the 7-bedroom, 11-bathroom, 20,000 square foot home.

The site reports:

Birdman has been embroiled in a lawsuit with a company named EMG Transfer Agent who accused the producer of defaulting on a $12 million loan.  The mansion — which was bought for $14.5 million in 2012 — was put up as collateral for the loan. 

The court appointed person that will take control of the residence will also receive all contracts, leases, rental agreements, fixtures furniture and equipment … which includes the super comfy recliners in the theater room and the golden chairs in the luxurious foyer.

The judge made sure that the property cannot be sold or transferred until the entire legal case is resolved, but in the meantime it can be rented or leased.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

