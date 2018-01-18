Top Of The Morning: Hawaii Stirs Old Memories For Sherri!

Your browser does not support iframes.

1/18/18- This past weekend Hawaii had a nuclear bomb scare when sirens went off signaling a false bomb threat. People all over the island were terrified. Sherri remembers when she was in LA during an earthquake and she thought God was coming. She jumped on her knees and prayed for 30 minutes!

