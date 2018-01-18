Uncategorized
Black Moms Matter: Would You Let Your Son Live With His Father If He Asked?

1/18/18- Lots of single mothers have to deal with this at some point and that’s whether or not their teenage son wants to go live with their father. How does that make you feel? Sherri says it could be good if it means she can dance to Tupac and drop it like its hot without an audience! It’s a little hard to get low with your son walking around.

