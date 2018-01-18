Black Moms Matter: Would You Let Your Son Live With His Father If He Asked?

Your browser does not support iframes.

1/18/18- Lots of single mothers have to deal with this at some point and that’s whether or not their teenage son wants to go live with their father. How does that make you feel? Sherri says it could be good if it means she can dance to Tupac and drop it like its hot without an audience! It’s a little hard to get low with your son walking around.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: