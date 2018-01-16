Entertainment News
Memory Lane: Live Performance Of Black Men United’s “You Will Know”

Karen Clark
'Motown 45' Anniversary Celebration - Show

Source: J. Shearer / Getty

Remember when Black Men United blessed us with You Will Know back in 1994? It was a huge group of male artists including: Aaron Hall, After 7, Al B. Sure!, Boyz II Men, Brian McKnight, Christopher Williams, D.R.S. Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, D’Angelo, Damion Hall, El DeBarge, Gerald LeVert, H-Town, Intro, Joe, Keith Sweat, Lenny Kravitz (guitar), Joe N Little III Lil’ Joe from The Rude Boys, Portrait, R. Kelly, Silk, Sovory, Stokley Williams, Tevin Campbell, Tony! Toni! Toné! and Usher.

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

