Memory Lane: Live Performance Of Black Men United’s “You Will Know”

Remember when Black Men United blessed us with You Will Know back in 1994? It was a huge group of male artists including: Aaron Hall, After 7, Al B. Sure!, Boyz II Men, Brian McKnight, Christopher Williams, D.R.S. Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, D’Angelo, Damion Hall, El DeBarge, Gerald LeVert, H-Town, Intro, Joe, Keith Sweat, Lenny Kravitz (guitar), Joe N Little III Lil’ Joe from The Rude Boys, Portrait, R. Kelly, Silk, Sovory, Stokley Williams, Tevin Campbell, Tony! Toni! Toné! and Usher.

The live performance of Black Men United performing You Will Know at the AMA's is even crazier than the music video. Look at all the talent! pic.twitter.com/gRw9B4Ec19 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) January 5, 2017

