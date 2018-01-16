Tiffany Haddish Scores Big With Groupon

9 reads Leave a comment
When Tiffany Haddish appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel show last year, she had Kimmel in stitches rehashing a hilarious story about co-star Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith on a Groupon swamp tour while filming in New Orleans. Fans loved the viral video it caught the attention of Groupon.
Check out original swamp story below!
Haddish now has a deal with Groupon that includes her appearing in the company’s upcoming Super Bowl ad. The commercial is set to air during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LII on Sunday, February 4.
Congrats Tiffany!
More News:
Ladies First: 49th NAACP Image Awards
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
18 photos Launch gallery
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
1. ALL BLACK1 of 18
2. ICE CREAM DREAM2 of 18
3. STRIPE SLAYAGE3 of 18
4. FESTIVE PANTS4 of 18
5. RED ALERT5 of 18
6. SWEATER DRESS SUCCESS6 of 18
7. BEAUTIFUL IN BURGUNDY7 of 18
8. RUCHED NOT RUSHED8 of 18
9. BEAR (COAT) IT ALL9 of 18
10. NATTY NECKLINES10 of 18
11. DENIM DELIGHT11 of 18
12. ROSE GOLD DREAMS12 of 18
13. ADD A HAT13 of 18
14. PERFECT IN PLAID14 of 18
15. HARK THE HERRINGBONE15 of 18
16. PRETTY IN PINK16 of 18
17. BE THE PRESENT17 of 18
18. MONOCHROMATIC METALLICS18 of 18
comments – Add Yours