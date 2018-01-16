Entertainment News
Tiffany Haddish Scores Big With Groupon

Jodi Berry
2017 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

When Tiffany Haddish appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel show last year, she had Kimmel in stitches rehashing a hilarious story about co-star Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith on a Groupon swamp tour while filming in New Orleans. Fans loved the viral video it caught the attention of Groupon.

Check out original swamp story below!

Haddish now has a deal with Groupon that includes her appearing in the company’s upcoming Super Bowl ad. The commercial is set to air during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LII on Sunday, February 4.

Congrats Tiffany!

