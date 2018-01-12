Local
Want To Try A New Restaurant On The Cheap? Don’t Miss Triangle Restaurant Week!

Karen Clark
Triangle Restaurant Week is back. Get ready for your chance to try lots of area restaurants for a fixed price.

The event, which takes place twice each year, will run from January 22-28th. There will be more than 100 restaurants participating all over the Triangle. According to the News & Observer, “The format remains the same. Most restaurants are offering three-course dinner menus for $20 to $35. Some offer three-course lunches for $15 while others have $10 lunch specials.”

“There are new restaurants every year with the explosion of growth in the Triangle,” said Damon Butler, founder of Triangle Restaurant Week. “Now with almost 100 restaurants, we’ve seen a big turn out. It’s an important time to get out and visit local restaurants.”

Get a full list of participating restaurants here.

 

