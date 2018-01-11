Veterans Job Fair coming to Raleigh

Are you a military veteran, guardsmen, reservist or spouse of a military member looking to start a new career? Dozens of national and local veteran friendly companies are looking to fill hundreds of job openings. Make plans to attend the FREE Career Fair Thursday, January 25, 2018, 11:00am – 3:00pm., at the Vaughn Towers at Carter-Finley Stadium, 4600 Trinity Road, Raleigh, NC

For details and to pre-register click here

More News:

Taraji P. Henson Set To Produce + Star In Emmett Till Biopic, John Singleton Directing

Baltimore Hospital Under Fire After Patient Was Left At Freezing Bus Stop

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: