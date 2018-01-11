Video: You Thought You Were Safe From The Flu? Truth Is, You Probably Aren’t

2 reads Leave a comment
During one of the worst flu seasons on record, a segment on Good Morning America pointed out exactly how un-safe you are from getting the flu. Here are the dirty details you need to know right now.
King Of The World! Black People Turn Deplorable H&M Ad Into Beautiful Art
14 photos Launch gallery
King Of The World! Black People Turn Deplorable H&M Ad Into Beautiful Art
1. Redefining Our PowerSource:Getty 1 of 14
2. Da King!2 of 14
3. Bow Down!3 of 14
4. The Coolest Ever!4 of 14
5. Making Lemonade Out Of Lemons5 of 14
6. The Greatest!6 of 14
7. Black Boy Joy!7 of 14
8. It's Handled!8 of 14
9. Heaven Sent!9 of 14
10. The King Of Pop10 of 14
11.11 of 14
12. The King and Queen!12 of 14
13. Caution Is Right!13 of 14
14. Yes It Is!14 of 14
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours