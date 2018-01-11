New Music Envogue-Hot or Not

Trailblazing R&B group, En Vogue, are back and they are letting us know that they are better than ever. The now trio–made up of Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron, and Rhona Bennett have released their smooth soul-stirring new single “Rocket”. Look for their new album Electric Cafe to be release on March 30, 2018, and will feature a guest appearances by Snoop Dogg (“Have A Seat”), with production from Raphael Saadiq, Dem Jointz, and longtime En Vogue producers Denzil Foster and Thomas McElroy.

Is it Hot or Not?

More News:

GET THE LOOK: Angela Bassett’s Winter Blues

Biopic In The Works On ‘Gone With the Wind’ Actress Hattie McDaniel

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: