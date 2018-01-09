This Newest Black Panther Trailer Is Here And It’s Probably The Best One Yet

We are LITERALLY counting down the days until we get to visit Wakanda in the Black Panther movie. Check out the latest trailer from the blackest superhero movie of all time. Release date is February 16th!

11 Photos Of Omari Hardwick Looking Sexy In A Suit 11 photos Launch gallery 11 Photos Of Omari Hardwick Looking Sexy In A Suit 1. Keep A Child Alive's Black Ball 2016 Source:Getty 1 of 11 2. 2016 Summer TCAs Getty Images Portrait Studio Source:Getty 2 of 11 3. Keep A Child Alive's Black Ball 2016 Source:Getty 3 of 11 4. Late Night with Seth Meyers - Season 4 Source:Getty 4 of 11 5. 26th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards Source:Getty 5 of 11 6. Celebrity Sightings in New York City - November 28, 2016 Source:Getty 6 of 11 7. BET's 2017 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards - Portraits Source:Getty 7 of 11 8. 57th Monte Carlo TV Festival : Closing Ceremony Source:Getty 8 of 11 9. Screening Of Saban Films And DIRECTV's 'Shot Caller' - Arrivals Source:Getty 9 of 11 10. 'The Leading Man' Panel Discussion - 2014 American Black Film Festival Source:Getty 10 of 11 11. 'Power' Season Two Series Premiere Source:Getty 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading 11 Photos Of Omari Hardwick Looking Sexy In A Suit 11 Photos Of Omari Hardwick Looking Sexy In A Suit

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark