This Newest Black Panther Trailer Is Here And It’s Probably The Best One Yet

Karen Clark
Black Panther 2

Source: Marvel Studios / Marvel Studios

We are LITERALLY counting down the days until we get to visit Wakanda in the Black Panther movie. Check out the latest trailer from the blackest superhero movie of all time. Release date is February 16th!

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

black panther , trailer

Photos