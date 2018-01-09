Trump Doesn’t Know the Words to the National Anthem

Donald Trump was met with some applause and boos upon his arrival at the National Championship game in Atlanta. There’s video or lack of Trump singing “The Star Spangled Banner” before the game between Georgia and Alabama. The video clearly shows #45 doesn’t know the words to the national anthem. Disgraceful for any president, he’s been vocal about professional football players who kneeled during the anthem to protest racial injustice, as well as the NFL itself for allowing it. You want to make America great, start by learning the words to the national anthem. Boy Bye!

Trump doesn’t know the words to the anthem?? pic.twitter.com/NkGI95hX6c — adam ferrone (@_rone) January 9, 2018

More News:

H&M Offers Apology After Using Black Boy To Model “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle” Sweatshirt

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: