Barack Obama Gives Us His Favorite Songs And Books Of 2017. Did Your Faves Make His List?

Barack hasn’t forgotten us. He’s still thinking about us and wants to let us know what he’s been reading and listening to for the past year.

In a recent Facebook post, Obama wrote:

During my presidency, I started a tradition of sharing my reading lists and playlists. It was a nice way to reflect on the works that resonated with me and lift up authors and artists from around the world. With some extra time on my hands this year to catch up, I wanted to share the books and music that I enjoyed most. From songs that got me moving to stories that inspired me, here’s my 2017 list — I hope you enjoy it and have a happy and healthy New Year.

The best books I read in 2017:

The Power by Naomi Alderman

Grant by Ron Chernow

Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City by Matthew Desmond

Janesville: An American Story by Amy Goldstein

Exit West by Mohsin Hamid

Five-Carat Soul by James McBride

Anything Is Possible by Elizabeth Strout

Dying: A Memoir by Cory Taylor

A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles

Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward

*Bonus for hoops fans: Coach Wooden and Me by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Basketball (and Other Things) by Shea Serrano

My favorite songs of 2017:

Mi Gente by J Balvin & Willy William

Havana by Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug)

Blessed by Daniel Caesar

The Joke by Brandi Carlile

First World Problems by Chance The Rapper (feat. Daniel Caesar)

Rise Up by Andra Day

Wild Thoughts by DJ Khaled (feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)

Family Feud by Jay-Z (feat. Beyoncé)

Humble by Kendrick Lamar

La Dame et Ses Valises by Les Amazones d’Afrique (feat. Nneka)

Unforgettable by French Montana (feat. Swae Lee)

The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness by The National

Chanel by Frank Ocean

Feel It Still by Portugal. The Man

Butterfly Effect by Travis Scott

Matter of Time by Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings

Little Bit by Mavis Staples

Millionaire by Chris Stapleton

Sign of the Times by Harry Styles

Broken Clocks by SZA

Ordinary Love (Extraordinary Mix) by U2

*Bonus: Born in the U.S.A. by Bruce Springsteen (not out yet, but the blues version in his Broadway show is the best!)

