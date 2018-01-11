MLK weekend should be a weekend of service. One thing you can do to help your self and learn more about the community is attend the African American Theater Preview. The preview will showcase things that are happening in the theater world. The showcase will take place on January 14th at 7 pm Here are the plays that will be showcased.

· Martin Luther King–An Interpretation: January 25, 2018

· Verdi – RIGOLETTO: January 26 & 28, 2018

· Moses T. Alexander Greene’s “Pooled”: February 16 – 18, 2018

· Ain’t Misbehavin’: March 9 – 25, 2018

· Leaving Eden: April 4 – 22, 2018

· For Colored Girls Who Considered Suicide When the Rainbow is Enuf: April 20 – 22, 2018

· Ramona King’s Steal Away: April 27 – 29, 2018

· Blood Done Sign My Name: May 11 – 27, 2018

· Worried: The Play: June 7 – 24, 2018

Go to the webpage, Triangle Friends of African American Arts webpage for more details.

