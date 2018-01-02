Hoda Kotb Officially Replaces Matt Lauer On ‘Today’

50 reads Leave a comment
It’s official.
Hoda Kotb is the official new face of “Today” after Matt Lauer was booted for inappropriate workplace behavior.
Top 10 Things That Need To Stay In 2017
1. Reality TV1 of 10
2. Concert mass shootings2 of 10
3. Partisan politics3 of 10
4. Mumble rap4 of 10
5. Sexual harassment5 of 10
6. Oversharing on social media6 of 10
7. Faux outrage7 of 10
8. White people denying racism.8 of 10
9. Inaction on gun legislation.9 of 10
10. Putting your health last.10 of 10
