Hoda Kotb Officially Replaces Matt Lauer On ‘Today’

Karen Clark
Hoda Kotb

Source: Walter McBride / Getty

It’s official.

Hoda Kotb is the official new face of “Today” after Matt Lauer was booted for inappropriate workplace behavior.

 

 

Continue reading Hoda Kotb Officially Replaces Matt Lauer On 'Today'

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Photos