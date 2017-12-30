Civil Rights Activist Erica Garner Passes Away At 27

Erica Garner, activist and daughter of Eric Garner, has passed away. She was the mother of two and only 27 years old.

The New York Daily News reported she suffered an asthma attack on December 23, which caused a heart attack. Erica did not know she had heart issues until her last pregnancy in August, “after that pregnancy, Erica suffered a first cardiac arrest a few months ago, her mother said. The pregnancy had put a strain on her heart, which doctors discovered was enlarged — a condition Erica had not been aware of.” Sadly, Erica never fully recovered and passed away this morning. Her family confirmed the news on Twitter:

She passed away this morning. The reports are real. We didn't deserve her. — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 30, 2017

Erica Garner was the daughter of Eric Garner, who was killed on July 17, 2014, when an NYPD officer restrained him with an illegal chokehold. The killing was caught on camera with Garner repeatedly saying, “I can’t breathe.” The officer was never indicted.

Erica was an activist for social justice. She even campaigned for Senator Bernie Sanders‘ run for president and blasted the Clinton campaign when leaked emails revealed her father’s death was being considered as a talking point. Here is one of Erica’s most famous tweets:

If playing the race card is fighting for human rights for Black people unapologetically … Then DEAL ME IN!!! @es_snipes #DNCinPHL — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) July 29, 2016

Our condolences go out to Erica Garner’s friends, family and supporters.

When you report this you remember she was human: mother, daughter, sister, aunt. Her heart was bigger than the world. It really really was. She cared when most people wouldn't have. She was good. She only pursued right, no matter what. No one gave her justice. — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 30, 2017

