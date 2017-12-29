Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

The Energy That Oprah Put Into Celebrating Gayle’s Birthday Is Definitely Friendship Goals

Karen Clark
22 reads
Leave a comment
Patrick McMullan Archives

Source: Patrick McMullan / Getty

Happy birthday, Gayle King! Luckily for Gayle, she’s best friends with Oprah, so her birthday celebration was definitely on point.

 

#happybirthdaygayle

A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on

 

Yellow cake with yellow frosting for Gayle who loves YELLOW! #happybirthdaygayle

A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on

 

Queens Of 2017: HelloBeautiful’s Women Of The Year

15 photos Launch gallery

Queens Of 2017: HelloBeautiful’s Women Of The Year

Continue reading The Energy That Oprah Put Into Celebrating Gayle’s Birthday Is Definitely Friendship Goals

Queens Of 2017: HelloBeautiful’s Women Of The Year

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

birthday , Gayle King , Oprah Winfrey

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Patrick McMullan Archives
The Energy That Oprah Put Into Celebrating Gayle’s…
 2 hours ago
12.29.17
Atlanta Anchor Amanda Davis Dies After Suffering Massive…
 24 hours ago
12.29.17
Beyonce & Blue Ivy Star In Jay Z’s…
 1 day ago
12.29.17
Kennedy Center Honors
Kennedy Center Honors Pays Tribute To LL Cool…
 2 days ago
12.27.17
26th Annual EMA Awards - Arrivals
Jada Basically Tortures Will Smith At Christmas And…
 2 days ago
12.27.17
Birthday Bash ATL Portraits
T.I. Does It Again! Surprises Single Mothers In…
 2 days ago
12.27.17
2017 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards
New Pics Of Janet Jackson And Serena Williams’…
 2 days ago
12.27.17
Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 21
Everything Diddy Does Is Over The Top…Even Giving…
 2 days ago
12.27.17
Kandi Burruss Brings Christmas To 6 Families
 3 days ago
12.27.17
All The Feels: Son Pays Mother And Sister’s…
 3 days ago
12.27.17
#CouplesWeLove: Travis Kelce & Kayla Nicole Are A…
 3 days ago
12.26.17
Eva Marcille Is Engaged To Atlanta Politician Michael…
 3 days ago
12.26.17
How Your Favorite Celebs Spent Christmas
 3 days ago
12.26.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Mariahlynn Activates Angry Bird Mode On…
 4 days ago
12.26.17
Photos