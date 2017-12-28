Raleigh Man Tosses Hot Grits On Girlfriend

Edward Maurice Spears, a 29-year-old Raleigh man, thought it was a good idea to get into an argument with his girlfriend and throw hot grits on her, according to ABC11.

Yes, this really happened in 2017.

The woman’s infant was seated beside her when the incident happened on Tuesday. Both the 26-year-old woman and her child were checked out by EMS. Luckily, neither was seriously injured.

Spears was arrested and charged with simple assault on a female and misdemeanor child abuse.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark