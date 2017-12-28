Raleigh Man Tosses Hot Grits On Girlfriend

13 reads Leave a comment
Edward Maurice Spears, a 29-year-old Raleigh man, thought it was a good idea to get into an argument with his girlfriend and throw hot grits on her, according to ABC11.
Yes, this really happened in 2017.
The woman’s infant was seated beside her when the incident happened on Tuesday. Both the 26-year-old woman and her child were checked out by EMS. Luckily, neither was seriously injured.
Spears was arrested and charged with simple assault on a female and misdemeanor child abuse.
A Year In Review: The Best Black Couples Of 2017
10 photos Launch gallery
A Year In Review: The Best Black Couples Of 2017
1. Jay Z & BeyonceSource:Getty 1 of 10
2. Idris Elba & Sabrina D'howreSource:Getty 2 of 10
3. Cardi B & OffsetSource:Getty 3 of 10
4. Remy Ma & PapooseSource:Getty 4 of 10
5. President Barack & Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 5 of 10
6. LeToya Luckett & Tommicus WalkerSource:Getty 6 of 10
7. Ciara & Russell WilsonSource:Getty 7 of 10
8. Nessa & Colin KaepernickSource:Getty 8 of 10
9. Angela Rye & CommonSource:Getty 9 of 10
10. Gucci Mane & Keyshia KaoirSource:Getty 10 of 10
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours