Beauty
Home > Beauty

Forget The YouTube Videos…Chaka Khan Is Giving Us Her Own Makeup Tutorial

Karen Clark
0 reads
Leave a comment
GRAMMY U Off The Record With Chaka Kahn

Source: Maury Phillips / Getty

Ever wanted to get the Chaka Khan “look?” Well, now you can have it after watching Chaka’s makeup tutorial.

 

 

2017 American Black Film Festival - Portraits

#CouplesWeLove: Boris Kodjoe & Nicole Ari Parker Got That 'Lets Stay Together' Glow

10 photos Launch gallery

#CouplesWeLove: Boris Kodjoe & Nicole Ari Parker Got That 'Lets Stay Together' Glow

Continue reading #CouplesWeLove: Boris Kodjoe & Nicole Ari Parker Got That ‘Lets Stay Together’ Glow

#CouplesWeLove: Boris Kodjoe & Nicole Ari Parker Got That 'Lets Stay Together' Glow

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Chaka Khan , makeup , Tutorial

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
GRAMMY U Off The Record With Chaka Kahn
Forget The YouTube Videos…Chaka Khan Is Giving Us…
 2 mins ago
12.20.17
Jim Carrey In 'How The Grinch Stole Christmas'
5-Year-Old Calls 911 To Warn Them That The…
 1 hour ago
12.20.17
Nicki Minaj Denys Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After…
 23 hours ago
12.19.17
Nicki Minaj Denies Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After…
 23 hours ago
12.19.17
Sean P. Diddy Combs
News Anchor Apologies For Saying Diddy Looks Like…
 24 hours ago
12.20.17
Young woman doing yoga at park
Meet The Black Woman Who Went From Waitress…
 1 day ago
12.19.17
HBO Greenlights Two New Issa Rae Shows, ‘Him…
 1 day ago
12.19.17
Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 21
Do You Think Diddy Will Be Allowed To…
 2 days ago
12.18.17
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Sheree Doubles Down On Her Love…
 2 days ago
12.18.17
Say What?! George Zimmerman Threatens To Kill JAY-Z…
 3 days ago
12.18.17
Burying The Hatchet! K. Michelle And Loni Love…
 4 days ago
12.18.17
Nelly Vows To Sue The Woman Who Accused…
 4 days ago
12.18.17
Joe Budden & Cyn Santana Welcome A Healthy…
 5 days ago
12.16.17
Russell Simmons Launches #NotMe Campaign Amid Rape Accusations
 5 days ago
12.16.17
Photos