Meet The Black Woman Who Went From Waitress To Celeb Fitness Trainer For Kim Kardashian

Melissa Alcantara who went from waiting tables to training Kim Kardashian. The 32-year-old mother started her own fitness journey after trying to lose baby weight.
The biggest #transformation between these 2 photos is #nutrition it’s not a diet, it’s a complete change of lifestyle. I didn’t start off eating perfect, still not perfect. And it was a pain in the fucking ass trying to figure out what this ‘eating right’ shit was about. Can’t I just do cardio and be good?! NOPE, doesn’t work that way. I lift, I do cardio, I eat nutritious food, NUTRITION not empty bullshit calories. And sometimes I have my treat. We used to eat to stay alive, we used to move around, lift shit, throw shit, sweat and do it all over again. Now we sit all day, eat for taste and wonder why our backs hurt or why we have high cholesterol, heart disease and diabetes. Yes some of these things are hereditary but how do you think that came about? Years and years of your parents and their parents eating crap and not doing anything about it. Break the cycle, we have the internet now! People are slowly killing themselves. It’s a learning process, live a better life start now! Melissa’s 8 Week Body Sculptor : : : #transformationtuesday #fitness #fitmom #motivation #beautiful #love #healthy #health #fitfam #fitgirl #beforeandafter #fitspo #fitspiration #bodybuilding #weightlossjourney #weightloss #realtalk #fit #fitnessmotivation
#fbf- remember this pic? This shit has been around lol. I just want to show people what the body is capable of if you put in the work. I never thought I could have #abs even prepregnancy and boom 💥 not only did I get them but I got them after having a baby! 6 years difference here. Doesn’t take 6 years to get abs but it doesn’t take 6 days and 1 salad either. #consistency #failure and #patience equal #success KEEP GOING!!! : : : #fitness #fitgirl #fitfam #transformation #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #motivation #fitmom #fitgirl #fit #inspiration #gymtime #healthyeating #bodygoals #fitgoals #beautiful #love #beforeandafter #weightloss #bodybuilding
Mamba’s Moment: Kobe Bryant’s Jersey Retirement Ceremony Was Made Of NBA Legend
