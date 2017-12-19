Meet The Black Woman Who Went From Waitress To Celeb Fitness Trainer For Kim Kardashian

The biggest #transformation between these 2 photos is #nutrition it’s not a diet, it’s a complete change of lifestyle. I didn’t start off eating perfect, still not perfect. And it was a pain in the fucking ass trying to figure out what this ‘eating right’ shit was about. Can’t I just do cardio and be good?! NOPE, doesn’t work that way. I lift, I do cardio, I eat nutritious food, NUTRITION not empty bullshit calories. And sometimes I have my treat. We used to eat to stay alive, we used to move around, lift shit, throw shit, sweat and do it all over again. Now we sit all day, eat for taste and wonder why our backs hurt or why we have high cholesterol, heart disease and diabetes. Yes some of these things are hereditary but how do you think that came about? Years and years of your parents and their parents eating crap and not doing anything about it. Break the cycle, we have the internet now! People are slowly killing themselves. It’s a learning process, live a better life start now! Melissa’s 8 Week Body Sculptor : : : #transformationtuesday #fitness #fitmom #motivation #beautiful #love #healthy #health #fitfam #fitgirl #beforeandafter #fitspo #fitspiration #bodybuilding #weightlossjourney #weightloss #realtalk #fit #fitnessmotivation

A post shared by Melissa Alcantara (@fitgurlmel) on Oct 3, 2017 at 2:26pm PDT