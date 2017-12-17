Lifestyle
Tis The Season! Barack Obama Surprises The Boys And Girls Club With A Bag Full Of Gifts

The former President doesn't have to live in The White House in order to spread holiday joy!

US-POLITICS-ENTERTAINMENT

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty

Former President Barack Obama is clear: He doesn’t need to live in the White House to spread this nation’s children utter holiday joy.

Last week, the 44th president surprised a group of 50 middle school students at one of Washington D.C.’s Girls and Boys Club when he rolled in rocking a Santa hat and bearing a huge bag of gifts!

And their reaction was everything! Take a look:

Adorable! Those kids were beyond excited!

Obama later tweeted a pic of him and the elated students.

“There’s no better time than the holiday season to reach out and give back to our communities,” he wrote in the caption.

“Great to hear from young people at the Boys & Girls Club in DC today.”

As Time pointed out, Obama been keeping busy since leaving the Oval Office: He launched the Obama Foundation, reported for jury duty, gave talks around the world, and recorded a robocall for the successful Doug Jones campaign in the Alabama Senate race.

Damn, we miss him.

