Free Library Events For Kids And Teens In Durham Today

Wondering what in the world to do with your children today? The Durham Public Libraries have some great, FREE ideas!

For the kids:

Bookmobile – Croasdaile Apartments (2726 Croasdaile Drive) Off Site Bookmobile serving the community Ages: Tweens: 9-12 Year Olds, Toddler, Teen, Senior Citizen, Pre-School, Middle School, Kindergarten, Intergenerational, High School, Elementary School, Baby, Adult

Polar Party! South Regional Library (S. Alston Ave.) (South – Meeting Room – Full Room) Bring out the kids for a Polar Party here at South Regional Library! We’ll be reading stories, playing games, and doing crafts with a polar theme. Perfect for the under 5 crowd! Ages: Toddler, Pre-School, Kindergarten, Baby

Family Storytime Southwest Regional Library (Shannon Rd.) (Southwest – Children’s Programming Room) Enjoy a Saturday Storytime for the whole family, babies up to age 6. Programs include stories, fingerplays, and songs. Ages: Toddler, Pre-School, Baby

Family Fables and Fun East Regional Library (East – Children’s Programming Room) Join us for Family Storytime! Geared towards preschool children and their families, this program is a great way to start the weekend with songs, stories, rhymes, and a craft! Ages: Pre-School Registration required

Family Concert: Durham Flute Choir Concert North Regional Library (North – Meeting Room – Full Room) All ages are encouraged to enjoy a special holiday concert featuring the Durham Flute Choir. Ages: Elementary School

Getting to Know Your Neighborhood Birds (rescheduled) The New Hope Audubon Society invites you to its interactive bird program. Take a self-guided tour of multiple sensory stations with abundant information on our local aviary neighbors. Several craft opportunities await little hands. Ages: Teen, Elementary School, Adult

Getting to Know Your Neighborhood Birds Southwest Regional Library (Shannon Rd.) (Southwest – Meeting Room – Full Room) The New Hope Audubon Society invites you to its interactive bird program. Take a self-guided tour of multiple sensory stations with abundant information on our local aviary neighbors. Several craft opportunities await little hands. Ages: Teen, Elementary School, Adult

Bookmobile – Northgate Mall (1058 West Club Blvd) Off Site Bookmobile serving the community Ages: Tweens: 9-12 Year Olds, Toddler, Teen, Senior Citizen, Pre-School, Middle School, Kindergarten, Intergenerational, High School, Elementary School, Baby, Adult

Decorate a Gingerbread Man! Southwest Regional Library (Shannon Rd.) (Southwest – Children’s Programming Room) Join us as you decorate your own Gingerbread Man all you need is your imagination! Ages: Elementary School Registration required

For the teens:

Magnetic Slime South Regional Library (S. Alston Ave.) (South – Children’s Programming Room) Join us to learn how to make fabulous magnetic slime! (and yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like!) Ages: Tweens: 9-12 Year Olds, Teen, Middle School, High School Registration required

Chess Club North Regional Library (North – Meeting Room – Full Room) Come learn and test your skills against other players. All ages and skill levels welcome. The North Durham Library Chess Club is an affiliate of the United States Chess Federation. Ages: Teen, Senior Citizen, Adult

Graphic Book Club Southwest Regional Library (Shannon Rd.) (Southwest – Children’s Programming Room) Enjoy comic books or graphic novels? Join us for the monthly meeting of Durham County Library’s Graphic Book Club. Ages: Teen, Adult Registration required

