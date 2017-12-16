Local
Free Library Events For Kids And Teens In Durham Today

Karen Clark
Wondering what in the world to do with  your children today? The Durham Public Libraries have some great, FREE ideas!

For the kids:

Bookmobile – Croasdaile Apartments (2726 Croasdaile Drive)

Saturday, December 16, 2017 • 10:30am – 11:30am

Bookmobile serving the community

Ages: Tweens: 9-12 Year Olds, Toddler, Teen, Senior Citizen, Pre-School, Middle School, Kindergarten, Intergenerational, High School, Elementary School, Baby, Adult

Polar Party!

Saturday, December 16, 2017 • 10:30am – 11:00am

South Regional Library (S. Alston Ave.) (South – Meeting Room – Full Room)

Bring out the kids for a Polar Party here at South Regional Library! We’ll be reading stories, playing games, and doing crafts with a polar theme. Perfect for the under 5 crowd!

Ages: Toddler, Pre-School, Kindergarten, Baby

Family Storytime

Saturday, December 16, 2017 • 10:30am – 11:00am

Southwest Regional Library (Shannon Rd.) (Southwest – Children’s Programming Room)

Enjoy a Saturday Storytime for the whole family, babies up to age 6. Programs include stories, fingerplays, and songs.

Ages: Toddler, Pre-School, Baby

Family Fables and Fun

Saturday, December 16, 2017 • 10:30am – 11:15am

East Regional Library (East – Children’s Programming Room)

Join us for Family Storytime! Geared towards preschool children and their families, this program is a great way to start the weekend with songs, stories, rhymes, and a craft!

Ages: Pre-School

Family Concert: Durham Flute Choir Concert

Saturday, December 16, 2017 • 11:30am – 12:30pm

North Regional Library (North – Meeting Room – Full Room)

All ages are encouraged to enjoy a special holiday concert featuring the Durham Flute Choir.

Ages: Elementary School

Getting to Know Your Neighborhood Birds (rescheduled)

Saturday, December 16, 2017 • 11:30am – 2:30pm

New date: Saturday, December 16, 2017 • 11:30am – 1:30pm

The New Hope Audubon Society invites you to its interactive bird program. Take a self-guided tour of multiple sensory stations with abundant information on our local aviary neighbors. Several craft opportunities await little hands.

Ages: Teen, Elementary School, Adult

Getting to Know Your Neighborhood Birds

Saturday, December 16, 2017 • 11:30am – 1:30pm

Southwest Regional Library (Shannon Rd.) (Southwest – Meeting Room – Full Room)

The New Hope Audubon Society invites you to its interactive bird program. Take a self-guided tour of multiple sensory stations with abundant information on our local aviary neighbors. Several craft opportunities await little hands.

Ages: Teen, Elementary School, Adult

Bookmobile – Northgate Mall (1058 West Club Blvd)

Saturday, December 16, 2017 • 12:30pm – 2:30pm

Bookmobile serving the community

Ages: Tweens: 9-12 Year Olds, Toddler, Teen, Senior Citizen, Pre-School, Middle School, Kindergarten, Intergenerational, High School, Elementary School, Baby, Adult

Decorate a Gingerbread Man!

Saturday, December 16, 2017 • 4:30pm – 5:15pm

Southwest Regional Library (Shannon Rd.) (Southwest – Children’s Programming Room)

Join us as you decorate your own Gingerbread Man all you need is your imagination!

Ages: Elementary School

For the teens: 

For the teens:

Saturday, December 16, 2017 • 10:30am – 11:30am

Bookmobile serving the community

Ages: Tweens: 9-12 Year Olds, Toddler, Teen, Senior Citizen, Pre-School, Middle School, Kindergarten, Intergenerational, High School, Elementary School, Baby, Adult

Getting to Know Your Neighborhood Birds (rescheduled)

Saturday, December 16, 2017 • 11:30am – 2:30pm

New date: Saturday, December 16, 2017 • 11:30am – 1:30pm

The New Hope Audubon Society invites you to its interactive bird program. Take a self-guided tour of multiple sensory stations with abundant information on our local aviary neighbors. Several craft opportunities await little hands.

Ages: Teen, Elementary School, Adult

Getting to Know Your Neighborhood Birds

Saturday, December 16, 2017 • 11:30am – 1:30pm

Southwest Regional Library (Shannon Rd.) (Southwest – Meeting Room – Full Room)

The New Hope Audubon Society invites you to its interactive bird program. Take a self-guided tour of multiple sensory stations with abundant information on our local aviary neighbors. Several craft opportunities await little hands.

Ages: Teen, Elementary School, Adult

Bookmobile – Northgate Mall (1058 West Club Blvd)

Saturday, December 16, 2017 • 12:30pm – 2:30pm

Off Site

Bookmobile serving the community

Ages: Tweens: 9-12 Year Olds, Toddler, Teen, Senior Citizen, Pre-School, Middle School, Kindergarten, Intergenerational, High School, Elementary School, Baby, Adult

Magnetic Slime

Saturday, December 16, 2017 • 2:00pm – 4:00pm

South Regional Library (S. Alston Ave.) (South – Children’s Programming Room)

Join us to learn how to make fabulous magnetic slime! (and yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like!)

Ages: Tweens: 9-12 Year Olds, Teen, Middle School, High School

Chess Club

Saturday, December 16, 2017 • 2:00pm – 4:30pm

North Regional Library (North – Meeting Room – Full Room)

Come learn and test your skills against other players. All ages and skill levels welcome. The North Durham Library Chess Club is an affiliate of the United States Chess Federation.

Ages: Teen, Senior Citizen, Adult

Graphic Book Club

Saturday, December 16, 2017 • 2:00pm – 3:30pm

Southwest Regional Library (Shannon Rd.) (Southwest – Children’s Programming Room)

Enjoy comic books or graphic novels? Join us for the monthly meeting of Durham County Library’s Graphic Book Club.

Ages: Teen, Adult

