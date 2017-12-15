Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Will Smith Has Joined Instagram And Takes A Quick Jab At Justin Timberlake And Nipplegate

Karen Clark
6 reads
Leave a comment
FRANCE-CANNES-FILM-FESTIVAL

Source: VALERY HACHE / Getty

Will Smith is officially on Instagram. And as expected, he’s got jokes….especially for Justin Timberlake.

See, it all started when Justin tried to explain how Instagram works to Will.

 

 

Then, Will responded:

 

31 Photos Of Black Women Rocking Tracee Ellis Ross’ Collection With JCPenney

31 photos Launch gallery

31 Photos Of Black Women Rocking Tracee Ellis Ross’ Collection With JCPenney

Continue reading Will Smith Has Joined Instagram And Takes A Quick Jab At Justin Timberlake And Nipplegate

31 Photos Of Black Women Rocking Tracee Ellis Ross’ Collection With JCPenney

Tracee Ellis Ross released a collection with JCPenney. The affordable collection has nothing over $75.00. We reviewed our favorite pieces from the collection; however, we’re showing you how regular women (and even a few celebs!) all over are wearing and styling her clothing. Which looks do you like best? Click through our gallery and check out these stylish Black women looking fashionable AND supporting Tracee!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

instagram , Justin Timberlake , Nipple , Will Smith

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
FRANCE-CANNES-FILM-FESTIVAL
Will Smith Has Joined Instagram And Takes A…
 1 hour ago
12.15.17
Kevin Hart And Jon Feltheimer Host Launch Of Laugh Out Loud - Arrivals
Kevin Hart Releases Family Christmas Photo On Heels…
 1 hour ago
12.15.17
US-VOTE-REPUBLICANS-TRUMP
Omarosa Responds To Robin Roberts: “It’s A Black…
 4 hours ago
12.15.17
We Hear Wedding Bells Ringing: Prince Harry And…
 5 hours ago
12.15.17
Love Is In The Air! Taraji P. Henson…
 17 hours ago
12.15.17
Debra Lee Steps Down As President Of BET…
 21 hours ago
12.15.17
Cardi B Gifts Fiance Offset A Custom Rolls-Royce…
 22 hours ago
12.15.17
Mel B Ordered To Pay $500K In Spousal…
 1 day ago
12.14.17
Omarosa Gives Interview On ‘Good Morning America’ After…
 1 day ago
12.14.17
Omarosa Gives Interview On ‘Good Morning America’ After…
 1 day ago
12.14.17
CoachArt's 9th Annual 'Gala Of Champions' - Arrivals
Robin Roberts Gave Us So Much Morning TV…
 1 day ago
12.14.17
Saturday Night Live - Season 40
Michael Che is ‘SNL’s’ First Black Head Writer
 1 day ago
12.14.17
‘Empire’ Recap: The Lyons Get Sweet Revenge But…
 2 days ago
12.14.17
Breaking
PBS Suspends Tavis Smiley After Being Accused Of…
 2 days ago
12.14.17
Photos