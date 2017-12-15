Omarosa Responds To Robin Roberts: “It’s A Black Woman Civil War.” Somebody Tell Omarosa She Can’t Sit With Us

In response to Robin Roberts’ shady comment on GMA yesterday, Omarosa Manigault Newman declared to Inside Edition, “That was petty. It’s a black woman civil war.”

The first thing to assume about Omarosa’s comment is that she doesn’t really understand how war works.

Omarosa: ‘I heard Robin’s comment. It’s a Black woman civil war. Who’s with me?’ Everybody: pic.twitter.com/OkzwLRX5ag — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 14, 2017

That would imply she stands a chance in an intellectual battle with Robin. And we know that's not the case. Also, "black woman civil war"? Girl, ok. https://t.co/Fy5tKbyYNF — Johnetta Elzie (@Nettaaaaaaaa) December 14, 2017

It's not black woman civil war… That would require both sides to have equal weight… Omarosa and team are hella outnumbered and outclassed. https://t.co/tcUlekK3q6 — antisocial socialite (@dawveedscully) December 15, 2017

How's it a "Black Woman's Civil War" with only one Black woman involved???? — JAMES DARRYL FLOWERS (@JDiesel15) December 15, 2017

The only black woman civil war going on is the one inside of your head, @Omarosa45 — Yukio Strachan (@boldandworthy) December 15, 2017

