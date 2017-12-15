Omarosa Responds To Robin Roberts: “It’s A Black Woman Civil War.” Somebody Tell Omarosa She Can’t Sit With Us

37 reads Leave a comment
In response to Robin Roberts’ shady comment on GMA yesterday, Omarosa Manigault Newman declared to Inside Edition, “That was petty. It’s a black woman civil war.”
The first thing to assume about Omarosa’s comment is that she doesn’t really understand how war works.
All The Times We Watched Omarosa Exit Stage Left
6 photos Launch gallery
All The Times We Watched Omarosa Exit Stage Left
1. The Clinton White House1 of 6
2. “The Apprentice” Season 1 (2004)2 of 6
3. “Fear Factor ” Season 5 (2005)3 of 6
4. “The Apprentice” Season 7 (2008)4 of 6
5. “The Apprentice” Season 13 (2013)5 of 6
6. The Trump White House6 of 6
