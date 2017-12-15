Entertainment News
Omarosa Responds To Robin Roberts: “It’s A Black Woman Civil War.” Somebody Tell Omarosa She Can’t Sit With Us

Karen Clark
US-VOTE-REPUBLICANS-TRUMP

Source: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty

In response to Robin Roberts’ shady comment on GMA yesterday, Omarosa Manigault Newman declared to Inside Edition, “That was petty. It’s a black woman civil war.”

The first thing to assume about Omarosa’s comment is that she doesn’t really understand how war works.

 

Continue reading Omarosa Responds To Robin Roberts: “It’s A Black Woman Civil War.” Somebody Tell Omarosa She Can’t Sit With Us

Bye girl.

 

Photos