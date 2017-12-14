Local
Home > Local

Check Out These Holiday-Themed Activities For The Kids

Karen Clark
2 reads
Leave a comment
Little hands holding candy canes

Source: Isabel Pavia / Getty

Looking for something fun to do with the kids for the holidays? Check out these events:

Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt

Quick! The elves at the North Pole lost some of their candy canes and need your help to find them at Powell Drive Park. Join us on Friday, Dec. 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Powell Drive Park. They’re hidden throughout the park, so bring your flashlights! Be on the lookout for some special candy canes. Pre-registration is preferred, but not required. This is a FREE event for children 6-12 years of age. Barcode: 211906  Register here.

Gingerbread House Decorating Competition

Oh SNAP! Come join us at Method Road for a family friendly Gingerbread House decorating competition on Dec. 16 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m at Method Road Park in the Pioneers Building: Large Room.

We will provide the gingerbread houses and supplies, you only need to bring your creativity and holiday spirit! There will be fun prizes and superlatives given throughout the afternoon. A hot cocoa bar and gingerbread cookies will be provided for your enjoyment. Only one gingerbread house is allowed per family and contestants must pre-register. Only one registration is needed per family.

Registration fee: $20 Resident/$35 Non-Resident. Barcode: 211845 Register here.

S’mores with Santa Community Campfire

Join Santa around the warm, crackling campfire, making sweet candy cane s’mores. Free event. All ages. Drop-in program, no registration required.

Date: December 15, 2017
Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Location: Edgemont Park
Address: 205 South Elm Street, Durham, NC 27701
Contact: 919-560-4355

Celebrity Moms with One Child

22 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Moms with One Child

Continue reading Check Out These Holiday-Themed Activities For The Kids

Celebrity Moms with One Child

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

activities , Gingerbread , Holiday , kids , Santa

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Omarosa Gives Interview On ‘Good Morning America’ After…
 2 hours ago
12.14.17
CoachArt's 9th Annual 'Gala Of Champions' - Arrivals
Robin Roberts Gave Us So Much Morning TV…
 3 hours ago
12.14.17
Saturday Night Live - Season 40
Michael Che is ‘SNL’s’ First Black Head Writer
 5 hours ago
12.14.17
‘Empire’ Recap: The Lyons Get Sweet Revenge But…
 12 hours ago
12.14.17
Breaking
PBS Suspends Tavis Smiley After Being Accused Of…
 15 hours ago
12.14.17
K. Michelle Says She And Her Doctor Bae…
 18 hours ago
12.14.17
Russell Simmons Accused Of Rape By Three New…
 19 hours ago
12.14.17
23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Press Room
SAG Award Nominations Are Out!
 22 hours ago
12.13.17
BEAUTIFUL NEWS: 16-Year-Old Black Student Accepted To Harvard
 24 hours ago
12.14.17
MAJOR
Patti LaBelle Puts Her Stamp Of Approval On…
 1 day ago
12.14.17
US-IT-LIFESTYLE-GOOGLE
Top Google Searched Subjects And People Of 2017
 1 day ago
12.14.17
Keaton Jones’ Father Exposed As White Supremacist
 1 day ago
12.14.17
TODAY
You’re Fired? Omarosa Is OUT At The White…
 1 day ago
12.14.17
'Girls Trip' Atlanta Screening
Jada Pinkett Smith Goes In On Golden Globes:…
 1 day ago
12.13.17
Photos