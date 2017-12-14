Check Out These Holiday-Themed Activities For The Kids

Looking for something fun to do with the kids for the holidays? Check out these events:

Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt

Quick! The elves at the North Pole lost some of their candy canes and need your help to find them at Powell Drive Park. Join us on Friday, Dec. 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Powell Drive Park. They’re hidden throughout the park, so bring your flashlights! Be on the lookout for some special candy canes. Pre-registration is preferred, but not required. This is a FREE event for children 6-12 years of age. Barcode: 211906 Register here.

Gingerbread House Decorating Competition

Oh SNAP! Come join us at Method Road for a family friendly Gingerbread House decorating competition on Dec. 16 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m at Method Road Park in the Pioneers Building: Large Room.

We will provide the gingerbread houses and supplies, you only need to bring your creativity and holiday spirit! There will be fun prizes and superlatives given throughout the afternoon. A hot cocoa bar and gingerbread cookies will be provided for your enjoyment. Only one gingerbread house is allowed per family and contestants must pre-register. Only one registration is needed per family.

Registration fee: $20 Resident/$35 Non-Resident. Barcode: 211845 Register here.

S’mores with Santa Community Campfire

Join Santa around the warm, crackling campfire, making sweet candy cane s’mores. Free event. All ages. Drop-in program, no registration required.

Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Location: Edgemont Park Address: 205 South Elm Street, Durham, NC 27701