You’re Fired? Omarosa Is OUT At The White House

Looks like Omarosa Manigault Newman is out at the White House.

*side note…remember that time she said everyone would bow down to Trump?*

Never forget Omarosa's bizarre "Kneel before Zod!" moment before the election pic.twitter.com/GuEoV9FoGw — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) December 13, 2017

The director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison will be departing on January 20th, 2018…exactly one year after the inauguration. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the decision to leave was Omarosa’s.

Here’s the tea from April Ryan:

Sources say General Kelly did the firing and Omarosa is alleged to have acted very vulgar and cursed a lot and said she helped elect President Trump. The word is a General Kelly had it and got rid of her. — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

According to multiple sources Omarosa did not resign. She was even escorted out of he building and off campus. — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

Also:

On Omarosa's exit: I just talked to sources who tell me Omarosa was let go yesterday and that she was escorted off of the White House grounds by security. They say she is now calling friends saying that she left voluntarily because her year anniversary was coming up. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) December 13, 2017

Social media wasted no time.

We have live footage of Omarosa leaving the White House. pic.twitter.com/Q4fmm3wlGf — Micah A. 🎅🏾 (@LetMicahDown) December 13, 2017

Trump administration "In Memoriam": Omarosa edition pic.twitter.com/JVTE2dpxUu — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) December 13, 2017

Omarosa FINALLY got the boot on this year's season of The Apprentice: Donald Goes To Washington. — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) December 13, 2017

But when Omarosa is gone, who will do all the nothing? — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) December 13, 2017

Omarosa was the Milton of the White House. No one even knew she was still working there. pic.twitter.com/eMwBdUdnnN — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) December 13, 2017

The White House departure of Apprentice alum Omarosa could be an opportunity for Gary Busey or Dennis Rodman. But keep your eyes on Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider — West Wing Reports (@WestWingReport) December 13, 2017

A reminder for anyone covering today's news: this is the FOURTH time Trump has fired Omarosa. — Joe Reid (@joereid) December 13, 2017

Omarosa will be leaving the White House before we even figured out what her job is — Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths) December 13, 2017

KELLY: Someone's got to take the fall for Roy Moore.

JARED: What about Omarosa.

COHN: Yeah, Omarosa

KELLYANNE: Omarosa definitely — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) December 13, 2017

