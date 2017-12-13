You’re Fired? Omarosa Is OUT At The White House

0 reads Leave a comment
Looks like Omarosa Manigault Newman is out at the White House.
*side note…remember that time she said everyone would bow down to Trump?*
The director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison will be departing on January 20th, 2018…exactly one year after the inauguration. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the decision to leave was Omarosa’s.
Here’s the tea from April Ryan:
Also:
Social media wasted no time.
31 Photos Of Black Women Rocking Tracee Ellis Ross’ Collection With JCPenney
31 photos Launch gallery
31 Photos Of Black Women Rocking Tracee Ellis Ross’ Collection With JCPenney
1. @FAITH.FULLY.YOURS1 of 31
2. @MICHELAANGELAD2 of 31
3. @RICKILOVES3 of 31
4. @THEMBISAMDODA4 of 31
5. @YVONNEORJI5 of 31
6. @JIHANAMER6 of 31
7. @OFFICIALCORPORATECHIC7 of 31
8. @GODSFAVESHOE8 of 31
9. @MISSALEXISK9 of 31
10. @MZLAYAH10 of 31
11. @AUDREY_SYLESTE11 of 31
12. @BEZA10112 of 31
13. @THICKGRLSCLOSET13 of 31
14. @XOXOWITHSTYLE14 of 31
15. @LINDA.DELORES15 of 31
16. @HEYGORJESS16 of 31
17. @PRETTYPLUSPEP17 of 31
18. @STYLISHCURVES18 of 31
19. @MISSGETCH19 of 31
20. @THEBOOKOFNICOLA20 of 31
21. @OFFICIALCORPORATECHIC21 of 31
22. @ADRIENNENICHOLEXO22 of 31
23. @VANABLACK23 of 31
24. @AGENTLAPERLA24 of 31
25. @STYLINWITHSHANI_25 of 31
26. @OH_NI_NA26 of 31
27. @SHAMELESSJAS1327 of 31
28. @MSLACEYLOO28 of 31
29. @OFFICIALCORPORATECHIC29 of 31
30. @JATERALMC30 of 31
31. @MAKEUPBYKIFANA31 of 31
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours