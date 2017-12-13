National
You’re Fired? Omarosa Is OUT At The White House

Karen Clark
Source: NBC NewsWire / Getty

Looks like Omarosa Manigault Newman is out at the White House.

*side note…remember that time she said everyone would bow down to Trump?*

The director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison will be departing on January 20th, 2018…exactly one year after the inauguration. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the decision to leave was Omarosa’s.

Here’s the tea from April Ryan:

Also:

Social media wasted no time.

 

Donald Trump , Omarosa Manigault , White House

Photos