This Cary Woman Learned That Local Scammers Have A New, Terrifying Way To Get Your Money

0 reads Leave a comment
There’s a new scam making its way around our area and it’s terrifying.
Black Owned Clothing Brands
16 photos Launch gallery
Black Owned Clothing Brands
1. HGC Apparel1 of 16
2. Sample Industries2 of 16
3. Power In One3 of 16
4. Sweet Knowledge4 of 16
5. 10.Deep5 of 16
6. 8&96 of 16
7. Cierra Lynn Collection7 of 16
8. HSTRY8 of 16
9. Wood You Wear9 of 16
10. Simply Cecily10 of 16
11. BuriedNKulture11 of 16
12. Kashmir.VIII12 of 16
13. Christian Omeshun13 of 16
14. The Cultured Savage14 of 16
15. Beautiful In Every Shade15 of 16
16. GLOSSRAGS16 of 16
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours