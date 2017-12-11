National
Everyone Has Been Behind This Bullied Little Boy…Then His Mother’s Confederate Flag Facebook Page Surfaced

Karen Clark
Teenage boys bully classmate in school hallway.

Source: fstop123 / Getty

The video of middle-schooler Keaton Jones went viral over the weekend after his mother posted a Facebook video of him trying to make sense of being bullied. His mother, Kimberly Jones, said she had to pick her son up from school early because he was afraid to go to lunch.

 

 

Celebrites quickly jumped to the defense of Keaton, offering words of support, invitations to Hollywood events and more.

BUT THEN…..

….the internet located his mother’s Facebook page.

The page has now essentially been made private, but not before quick-thinking internet users captured screen shots of Kimberly’s pictures.

 

Photos