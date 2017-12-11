Everyone Has Been Behind This Bullied Little Boy…Then His Mother’s Confederate Flag Facebook Page Surfaced

The video of middle-schooler Keaton Jones went viral over the weekend after his mother posted a Facebook video of him trying to make sense of being bullied. His mother, Kimberly Jones, said she had to pick her son up from school early because he was afraid to go to lunch.
Celebrites quickly jumped to the defense of Keaton, offering words of support, invitations to Hollywood events and more.
BUT THEN…..
….the internet located his mother’s Facebook page.
The page has now essentially been made private, but not before quick-thinking internet users captured screen shots of Kimberly’s pictures.
My heart was so heavy watching the video of #keatonjones no child should ever have to feel that way, so much so that I even reached out to his mother on IG and shared his video with my kids so they would know the hurt others felt by bullies and be strong enough to stand up for them. Hate is Taught and after seeing the pictures and post from Keaton’s mother, the acts of racism, the confederate flag, her views and comments on Black players taken a Knee, One has to think, is his Mom a Bully!!! I pray Keaton finds healing and also pray that he’s not being taught Hate at the hands of his Mother.
Black Owned Clothing Brands
Black Owned Clothing Brands
1. HGC Apparel1 of 16
2. Sample Industries2 of 16
3. Power In One3 of 16
4. Sweet Knowledge4 of 16
5. 10.Deep5 of 16
6. 8&96 of 16
7. Cierra Lynn Collection7 of 16
8. HSTRY8 of 16
9. Wood You Wear9 of 16
10. Simply Cecily10 of 16
11. BuriedNKulture11 of 16
12. Kashmir.VIII12 of 16
13. Christian Omeshun13 of 16
14. The Cultured Savage14 of 16
15. Beautiful In Every Shade15 of 16
16. GLOSSRAGS16 of 16
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark