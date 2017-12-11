Everyone Has Been Behind This Bullied Little Boy…Then His Mother’s Confederate Flag Facebook Page Surfaced

The video of middle-schooler Keaton Jones went viral over the weekend after his mother posted a Facebook video of him trying to make sense of being bullied. His mother, Kimberly Jones, said she had to pick her son up from school early because he was afraid to go to lunch.

#STOPBULLYING This is #KeatonJones. He is amazing. I hope those who bullied him get what’s coming to them. And soon. Schools really need to do more to help prevent bullying! This broke our hearts, every single one of those kids need to pay for the pain and emotional damage they caused Keaton A post shared by @thegossipwhisperer on Dec 9, 2017 at 7:48pm PST

Celebrites quickly jumped to the defense of Keaton, offering words of support, invitations to Hollywood events and more.

BUT THEN…..

….the internet located his mother’s Facebook page.

That viral video of #KeatonJones talking about being bullied is heartbreaking, and I feel sympathetic towards that child.

But his mom, Kimberly on the other hand, is a suspected racist who makes very problematic posts bullying Black protesters #TheIrony pic.twitter.com/NUhidunP8z — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) December 11, 2017

The page has now essentially been made private, but not before quick-thinking internet users captured screen shots of Kimberly’s pictures.

From the mother's (Kimberly Jones) own words, that Confederate flag is NOT something they borrowed from the neighbor. pic.twitter.com/ohnGqnYm8w — 🌽BAN THE NAZIS YOU ASSCLOWNS🌽 (@Official_GDL) December 11, 2017

