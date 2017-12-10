Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Fix It Jesus! Did Chris Bosh’s Mama Turn One Of His Homes Into A Trap House?

The home owned by the former NBA star has been raided as a result of complaints that drugs were being sold out of the residence.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Haute Living Celebrates The Opening Of Westime Malibu

Source: Rachel Murray / Getty

We’re not sure what to make of this one, but here it goes.

Texas authorities claim that a home owned by former NBA star Chris Bosh has been recently raided because they suspected someone in the house was selling drugs.

According to USA TODAY, Bosh’s mother Frieda Bosh is the current resident and her name is on the police warrant.

In a statement released from the DeSoto police department, they claim they received information from several sources that a large number of strange cars were coming and going from the house. The same sources also told authorities that they saw “hand to hand” drug type transactions occurring outside the residence.

Whether or not that is true remains to be seen, but when searching the home, “detectives seized a large amount of drug paraphernalia which is indicative of narcotics trafficking.”

However NO arrests were made.

Yet, according to TMZ one of the men suspected in the crack-cocaine-heroin trade was accused in the past of shooting a man in the face during a drug deal. That, and they claim the home was guarded by a large iron fence and outfitted with security cameras, to which they claim is “a common tactic for drug traffickers.” (Or someone whose son is a millionaire and wants their privacy.)

As of now, Chris Bosh has not been named as a suspect in the sting and his only connection is that he owns the home.

Arrests could be made in the near future. In the meantime, Bosh has yet to release a statement about the raid.

According to Twitter, Bosh and his family appear to be in Mexico:

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

RELATED NEWS:

The Internet Is Parent Shaming Draya Michele For Not Wanting To Help Son With Homework

Tyrese Admits He Lied About Wife’s Pregnancy, Blames Prescription Drug Use

Joseline Hernandez Opens Up About Drug Use’ All The Reality Shows Give Cast Members Drugs’

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Fix It Jesus! Did Chris Bosh’s Mama Turn One Of His Homes Into A Trap House?

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
ABC's 'The Chew' - Season Six
Popular Daytime TV Host Out After Sexual Harassment…
 1 min ago
12.11.17
See Pictures From The Radio One Toy Drive…
 2 hours ago
12.11.17
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: The Group Throws Kenya A Fake…
 11 hours ago
12.11.17
[WATCH] Tamar Braxton’s Rendition Of ‘Super Woman’ Will…
 21 hours ago
12.11.17
Fix It Jesus! Did Chris Bosh’s Mama Turn…
 2 days ago
12.11.17
Actor Harold Perrineau Issues Statement On Daughter Aurora…
 2 days ago
12.11.17
Karma Is A B@tch! R. Kelly’s Two Atlanta…
 2 days ago
12.11.17
Nas Crowns Nicki Minaj the ‘Queen of NY’…
 2 days ago
12.11.17
Kim Zolciak Teams Up with Mama Walker's Breakfast Inspired Liqueurs To Celebrate National Breakfast For Dinner Day
Kim Zolciak Is Ordered To Pay For Last…
 2 days ago
12.09.17
Winter Driving Safety: Hitting The Road? Check Here…
 2 days ago
12.09.17
ICYMI: Mariah Carey, DJ Khaled, Laverne Cox and…
 3 days ago
12.11.17
The Internet Is Parent Shaming Draya Michele For…
 3 days ago
12.11.17
CVS Acquires Target's Pharmacy And Clinic Businesses For $1.9 Billion
Beyonce Can’t Shop At Target In Peace
 3 days ago
12.11.17
Premiere Of WGN America's 'Underground' Season 2 - Arrivals
Draya Michele Refuses To Sign Her Son’s Homework…
 3 days ago
12.08.17
Photos