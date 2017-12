Kandi Burruss Is Trading Her Georgia Peach For A Big Apple!

Kandi Burruss is heading to Broadway!

The Southern belle, best know for her position on RHOA and as a singer in the group Xscape, will be on in the Broadway show Chicago, starting in January, according to People.

Kandi’s Broadway debut will last for 8 weeks starting on January 15th. She will be playing the role of Matron “Mama” Morton.

Loving this beat by @taetv 💋 I’m rocking my favorite lashes from her lash line “Her” Get yours now at Taerene.com! Thanks @walamajik for the wig! Y’all pulled me together! 😘💇🏾‍♀️💄 A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on Dec 2, 2017 at 1:16pm PST

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark