Tracy Martin Gets Tattoo Of Son Trayvon Martin

Tracy Martin, the father of Trayvon Martin, walked into 9 Mag on VH1’s “Black Ink Chicago” to get a tattoo that would fittingly honor the legacy of Trayvon, whose death in 2012 and the acquittal of the shooter George Zimmerman inspired a national movement, The Daily Mail reported.

“I just thought how my son galvanized the country. To me, he’s a king. And he was my king before his situation happened,” Martin said. “I thought it would be fitting to take it back to Ancient Egypt. Like the sphinx is one of the wonders of the world. Trayvon was my wonder of the world.”

This tattoo #TrayvonMartin's father got done by #BlackInkChicago's Van Johnson, reminds us of the king Trayvon could have been. 👑 pic.twitter.com/lsngIo60lb — REVOLT TV (@RevoltTV) December 1, 2017

Tattoo artist Van Johnson discussed Martin’s vision of commemorating Trayvon in a way that would honor his legacy. The artist quickly went to work and crafted an image that shows 17-year-old Trayvon wearing headdress worn by ancient Egyptian rulers. In the episode, Ronald Hummons also appeared at the tattoo shop while Martin was there. Hummons’ son, Trepierre Hummons, was fatally shot by the Cincinnati police in 2015 after Trepierre Hummons shot and killed an officer. The elder Hummons has said his son suffered from depression during the incident and has raised awareness about mental illness. Johnson commended both men on their contributions as activists, VH1 said.

Martin was blown away by the tattoo. “Wow, it looks just like him too,” he said, according to The Daily Mail. Johnson posted images on Instagram, which were shared more than 52,000 times. Zimmerman was on volunteer patrol in his Sanford, Florida neighborhood when he called the police to report that Trayvon, who was wearing a hoodie, looked suspicious. Zimmerman followed the unarmed teenager and fatally shot him before the police arrived. Adding salt to the wound, a jury gave Zimmerman a free pass, acquitting him of second-degree murder and manslaughter.

