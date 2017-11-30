Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Russell Simmons The Latest To Fall Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

Build Presents Russell Simmons, Donte Clark And Jason Zeldes Discussing 'Romeo Is Bleeding'

Source: Mireya Acierto / Getty


Russell Simmons is stepping down from his companies as a second allegation of sexual misconduct has surfaced. This has truly been a year of disgrace in the entertainment media world as we have seen the likes of Bill O’Reilly, Bill Cosby, Kevin Spacey, Harvey Weinstein and Matt Lauer. Sources say this is only the tip of the iceberg and that more media giants are about to be rooted out. Stay tuned.

See story here


Russell Simmons Celebrates His Birthday With Toni Braxton At All Def Comedy Live

6 photos Launch gallery

Russell Simmons Celebrates His Birthday With Toni Braxton At All Def Comedy Live

Continue reading Russell Simmons Celebrates His Birthday With Toni Braxton At All Def Comedy Live

Russell Simmons Celebrates His Birthday With Toni Braxton At All Def Comedy Live

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tamar And Vince Struggle To Get Along In…
 3 hours ago
11.30.17
Geraldo Rivera Defends Matt Lauer, Apologizes After Backlash
 4 hours ago
11.30.17
Alleged Tampa Serial Killer Arrested
 4 hours ago
11.30.17
Russell Simmons The Latest To Fall Amid Sexual…
 5 hours ago
11.30.17
ESPN Lays Off 150 Employees
 5 hours ago
11.30.17
Matt Lauer Apologizes: ‘There Is Enough Truth In…
 6 hours ago
11.30.17
Mariah Carey Snags Millions In Court Settlement With…
 7 hours ago
11.30.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Jamal Lyon Channels Old School Lucious…
 16 hours ago
11.30.17
Phaedra Parks Talks Dating And Divorce
 18 hours ago
11.30.17
Higher Court Orders Judge To Stop Delaying Meek…
 20 hours ago
11.30.17
Michael Bae Jordan Answers Vogue’s 73 Questions &…
 22 hours ago
11.30.17
Eniko Hart Flaunts Post-Pregnancy Body: ‘I Remained Stress,…
 1 day ago
11.30.17
Kim Kardashian Rallies Behind 62-Year-Old Grandma Serving A…
 1 day ago
11.30.17
Mariah Carey Hand And Footprint Ceremony
Mariah Carey Secures The Bag…Scores Millions From Billionaire…
 1 day ago
11.29.17
Photos