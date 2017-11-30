Russell Simmons The Latest To Fall Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

0 reads Leave a comment
Russell Simmons is stepping down from his companies as a second allegation of sexual misconduct has surfaced. This has truly been a year of disgrace in the entertainment media world as we have seen the likes of Bill O’Reilly, Bill Cosby, Kevin Spacey, Harvey Weinstein and Matt Lauer. Sources say this is only the tip of the iceberg and that more media giants are about to be rooted out. Stay tuned.
