Mariah Carey Secures The Bag…Scores Millions From Billionaire Ex-Fiance

Karen Clark
Mariah Carey Hand And Footprint Ceremony

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Remember when Mariah Carey was engaged to billionaire James Packer? Well, after their wedding never happened, Mariah demanded a $50 million settlement after uprooting her life and her kids to move to Los Angeles to be with Packer.

While she didn’t get $50 million, The Daily Mail is saying that she got between $5 and $10 million. They also say that she gets to keep her engagement ring, worth around $10 million.

 

 

