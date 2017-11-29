Mariah Carey Secures The Bag…Scores Millions From Billionaire Ex-Fiance

11 reads Leave a comment
Remember when Mariah Carey was engaged to billionaire James Packer? Well, after their wedding never happened, Mariah demanded a $50 million settlement after uprooting her life and her kids to move to Los Angeles to be with Packer.
While she didn’t get $50 million, The Daily Mail is saying that she got between $5 and $10 million. They also say that she gets to keep her engagement ring, worth around $10 million.
