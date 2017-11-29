Columbia PHD Student Killed By Boyfriend In Houston, Texas

Foxy NC Staff

This image was taken by us this past summer. We will be at @trappyhourharlem this Thursday, Nov. 30th to celebrate the life of Devon Wade whose life was tragically taken away. #weltheimages #devonwade #trappyhour A post shared by WELTHĒ Images (@weltheimages) on Nov 28, 2017 at 2:38pm PST

Friends and family of PHD candidate Devon Wade are reeling after the promising scholar was killed in Houston, Texas, The Daily Mail reports.

Wade’s alleged boyfriend, Mario Jerrell Williams, turned himself in after shooting the 28-year-old in the head in the heat of an argument.

According to his statement to the police, Sunday night, Williams went to Wade’s home that he shared with his twin brother and was asked to leave.

After departing, he returned to the home and Wade allegedly began fighting him, chasing him down the stairs.

Once Williams was downstairs, he shot a fatal bullet into Wade’s head and fled the scene.

Williams is being held on a $100,000 bond and has been charged with first degree murder.

The loss of Wade has shaken communities at his alma mater, Louisiana State University, and Columbia University, where Wade was pursuing his PHD.

As the child of incarcerated parents, Wade’s PHD dissertation topic was close to his heart. The Ivy League student was poised to complete his research on poverty and incarceration in the Black community.

As news of his death rippled across social media, shocked friends and colleagues expressed their grief.

Remember this face. He needs to be remembered. His work, his beauty, his intelligence, his skills, his love for community. I only had the chance to meet him once and, whew, it blew me away. Rest In Peace, #DevonWade. pic.twitter.com/hzzJk7fKWN — PrestonMitchum (@PrestonMitchum) November 28, 2017

Columbia University, NY. 2011. Devon invited me to tour his PhD program, meet his colleagues, and took me around the city cutting me on game. I could go on & on about the life of excellence & selflessness he led – but right now, he's just incredibly missed. 🙏🏾 #DevonWade #LSU pic.twitter.com/DDKO4YVPRx — JST DAVID (@realjstdavid) November 28, 2017

Rest in power, Devon.

SOURCE: Daily Mail,

OTHER TOP STORIES

Matt Lauer Fired From NBC News Over Inappropriate Sexual Misconduct

Libya’s Slave Trade Is A Human Rights Issue. Here’s Why You Should Care.

26 Girls Migrating From Nigeria And Niger, Found Dead At Sea

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: