Matt Lauer Fired From NBC For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Staffer; Social Media Reacts

America awoke to the news that Matt Lauer of NBC’s The Today Show, had been fired after allegations of sexual misconduct.

Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. pic.twitter.com/1A3UAZpvPb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 29, 2017

Page Six is reporting that Lauer allegedly assaulted a female NBC staffer Sochi Winter Olympics in 2014. According to reports, the woman went to Human Resources for NBC on Monday. Lauer was fired on Tuesday night.

Page Six also reports that The New York Times had been working on a story about Lauer’s conduct for weeks.

Naturally, social media’s reactions were immediate.

Ann Curry showing up at the #TodayShow studio after hearing about Matt Lauer pic.twitter.com/dn5GR05LH1 — HSquared (@BlondeWarship) November 29, 2017

This Matt Lauer clip REALLY didn’t age well pic.twitter.com/KyIIJWYECK — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) November 29, 2017

How are all these men like Charlie Rose and Matt Lauer (rightly) getting ousted for sexual harassment & assault and Trump is still standing? pic.twitter.com/5vVhTn1HQN — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) November 29, 2017

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark