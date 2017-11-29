National
Matt Lauer Fired From NBC For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Staffer; Social Media Reacts

Karen Clark
Today - Season 2017

Source: NBC / Getty

America awoke to the news that Matt Lauer of NBC’s The Today Show, had been fired after allegations of sexual misconduct.

Page Six is reporting that Lauer allegedly assaulted a female NBC staffer  Sochi Winter Olympics in 2014. According to reports, the woman went to Human Resources for NBC on Monday. Lauer was fired on Tuesday night.

Page Six also reports that The New York Times had been working on a story about Lauer’s conduct for weeks.

 

 

Naturally, social media’s reactions were immediate.

 

