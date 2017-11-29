Matt Lauer Fired From NBC For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Staffer; Social Media Reacts

6 reads Leave a comment
America awoke to the news that Matt Lauer of NBC’s The Today Show, had been fired after allegations of sexual misconduct.
Page Six is reporting that Lauer allegedly assaulted a female NBC staffer Sochi Winter Olympics in 2014. According to reports, the woman went to Human Resources for NBC on Monday. Lauer was fired on Tuesday night.
Page Six also reports that The New York Times had been working on a story about Lauer’s conduct for weeks.
Naturally, social media’s reactions were immediate.
