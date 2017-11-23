V. Bozeman & Timothy Bloom Usher In The Holidays With ‘Christmas Time On The Black Hand Side’

Source: Christmas On The Black Hand Side / Christmas On The Black Hand Side
Empire actress/soul songstress combined forces with Grammy award-winning artist V. Bozeman to deliver a new staple, Timothy Bloom Christmas On The Black Hand Side.
Bozeman and Bloom offer their own renditions of timeless goodies like
It’s Cold Outside and and the next single off the EP, Mistletoe Hanging.
MUST LISTEN: Exclusive: Listen To Timothy Bloom’s New Holiday Duet With V. Bozeman, ‘Mistletoe Hanging’
“I think doing a Christmas EP now just makes sense. Timothy and I haven’t serviced our fans with a body of work till now,” V. Bozeman said about the EP. “I think Christmas is the perfect occasion for that. Especially how we do Christmas. With soul… That’s me and Timothy…. That’s what our fans want. For me I think what we’re bringing our fans is a different approach to Christmas. They’re timeless soulful original Christmas tracks. It’s not your typical album full of Christmas covers. This body of work is unique. The production, lyrical context will stand the test of time.”
“In these times people need a different perspective of what its really like in these inner cities, on any special “Holiday”, It’s cold outside in these streets. We wanted to warm the people up with love through song… It’s our gift to our fans,” Timothy adds.
The collection of modern Christmas classics will become a family favorite and go-to soundtrack for holiday dinner.
Listen to
Christmas On The Black Hand Side:
Check out some BTS footage from the EP, below:
VIDEO
