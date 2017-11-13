Conservative Fake News Targets Malia Obama

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Conservative Fake News Targets Malia Obama

This is just the latest example of the laughable stories haters circulate about the first family.

News One
0 reads
Leave a comment

A conservative site published a fake news story that claimed former first daughter Malia Obama was among a group of 10 people arrested for assaulting an elderly White woman, Newsweek reported.

READ MORE: Is It Real? Barack Obama’s Brother Tweets Pic Of Former President’s Kenya Birth Certificate

The Last Line of Defense posted the fabricated piece on Nov. 4. It alleged that Malia, who is currently attending Harvard University, is part of “Antifa,” shorthand for the anti-fascist movement that emerged after Charlottesville. According to the piece, Malia and others beat up a 97-year-old woman supposedly named Mabel Gouldman after she left church. Another conservative fake news site embellished the story and passed it along.

For those who don’t peruse conservative news sites, there’s plenty of fake news floating around about the Obama family—some of it racist but most of it simply ridiculous. Here are a few examples:

1. President Obama related to terrorist

A fake news story said that one of the suspects involved in the Barcelona attack in August was President Barack Obama’s first cousin. It was claimed that Driss Oukabir was a son of the former president’s uncle.

2. Michelle Obama ran up an $11 billion tab

In February, FocusNews.info claimed that former First Lady Michelle Obama spent billions of taxpayer dollars while she was in the White House—running up a tab of $11 billion for luxuries like four yachts and an airplane. The story goes further, claiming that President Donald Trump ordered the Obamas to pay the bill.

3. President Obama had a pregnant mistress

This fake news story made its way around the world—believed to have been started by a British tabloid and embellished by conservative sites in the United States. It claimed that Michelle Obama was filing for a divorce because she discovered that President Obama had a pregnant girlfriend.

SOURCE:  Newsweek

SEE ALSO:

Americans Don’t Believe Fake News Trump

Fake News Is Not New To Black Folks, But Here Are Some Tips To Avoid It

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Red Carpet Rundown: Glamour’s Women Of The Year…
 2 hours ago
11.14.17
‘LHHNYS8′ Recap: Lil’ Mo Introduces Her Husband’s Cheating…
 10 hours ago
11.14.17
Xscape Recording Music WITHOUT Kandi Burruss
 12 hours ago
11.14.17
Tyrese To Represent Himself In Court?
 14 hours ago
11.14.17
#Justice4Meek: Fans Hold Rally In Philadelphia For Meek…
 15 hours ago
11.14.17
21st Annual Hollywood Film Awards - Arrivals
Mary J. Blige interview on Live with Kelly…
 21 hours ago
11.14.17
Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers
GQ names Colin Kaepernick “Citizen of the Year”
 22 hours ago
11.13.17
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Porsha Makes Up Shady Excuse For…
 1 day ago
11.13.17
#JumpingTheBroom: Serena Williams Set To Get Married In…
 2 days ago
11.13.17
#BlackLove! Common Says Angela Rye Inspires Him To…
 2 days ago
11.13.17
#RumiAndSir: The Best Twitter Reactions To New Photos…
 2 days ago
11.14.17
#BlackGirlMagic: Tiffany Haddish Shines On ‘Saturday Night Live,’…
 2 days ago
11.13.17
Tyrese Begs ‘Women Of God’ To ‘Show Up’…
 3 days ago
11.13.17
D.L. Hughley: ‘I Had A Baby With Another…
 3 days ago
11.13.17
Photos