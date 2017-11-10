Tiffany Haddish making history on SNL this weekend

We all loved her on the “The Carmichael Show” and blockbuster movie “Girl Trip”, Comedian Tiffany Haddish’s career is reaching new heights. Haddish will make history as the first African-American female comedian to host Saturday Night Live with Taylor Swift as the musical guest. I pretty sure Haddish will push the buttons and be a bit on the edgy side, I can’t wait to see history in the making on SNL this Saturday. Haddish is also releasing a book, The Last Black Unicorn, which goes on sale in December.

Tiffany Haddish will be hosting SNL on 11/11 and will become the 1st black female comedian to host this show. Congrats🎉 #tiffanyhaddish #snl #blackgirlsrock pic.twitter.com/k6hPxxDcKh — Atlanta Black Star (@ATLBlackStar) November 8, 2017

Check out the SNL promo below!



