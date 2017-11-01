Open Enrollment Affordable Care Act Begins Today

Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act starts today. It appears the government is spending less to get the word out about enrollment in the ACA for 2018. The Trump administration has cut the sign-up period. The sign-up period will only be about 45 days to sign up if you want to be insured Jan. 1. There are resources available to help people looking for more information and help enrolling.https://www.healthcare.org/

More News:

Toddler Denied Kidney Transplant Because Of Father’s Parole Violation Rushed To Hospital

Gabrielle Union Reveals Her Painful Battle With Infertility: ‘I’ve Had Eight Or Nine Miscarriages’

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: