Local
Home > Local

Open Enrollment Affordable Care Act Begins Today

Jodi Berry
0 reads
Leave a comment
Doctor listening to heartbeat of patient near window

Source: LWA/Dann Tardif / Getty

Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act starts today. It appears the government is spending less to get the word out about enrollment in the ACA for 2018. The Trump administration has cut the sign-up period. The sign-up period will only be about 45 days to sign up if you want to be insured Jan. 1. There are resources available to help people looking for more information and help enrolling.https://www.healthcare.org/

More News:
Toddler Denied Kidney Transplant Because Of Father’s Parole Violation Rushed To Hospital
Gabrielle Union Reveals Her Painful Battle With Infertility: ‘I’ve Had Eight Or Nine Miscarriages’

ACA , Affordable Care Act

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Open Enrollment Affordable Care Act Begins Today

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Multiple People Injured After Truck Plows Through New York City Bike Path
Several Dead & More Injured When Truck Plows…
 15 hours ago
10.31.17
IMDb LIVE After The Emmys 2017
Issa Rae Absolutely Hates Going To Clubs And…
 19 hours ago
10.31.17
Steve Harvey’s Ratings Tank Following Public Trump Support
 19 hours ago
10.31.17
Mariah Carey Halloween Party
Beyonce, Jay Z, Kelly Rowland, Usher And Others…
 19 hours ago
10.31.17
Wendy Williams Visits The Empire State Building
Wendy Williams Passes Out on Live TV!!
 20 hours ago
10.31.17
Wendy Williams Visits The Empire State Building
Wendy Williams Passes Out On Live Television
 20 hours ago
10.31.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: The Ratchets That Started It All…
 1 day ago
10.31.17
Chrisette Michele Accused of Using Someone Else’s Miscarriage…
 1 day ago
10.31.17
CONGRATS! Keke Wyatt Welcomes New Baby
 2 days ago
10.31.17
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Sexual Assault, Reveals He’s…
 2 days ago
10.31.17
Vampire at adult halloween party
Those Halloween Costumes
 2 days ago
10.30.17
Chicklet HF & Maleni Cruz Talk IG Fame,…
 2 days ago
10.31.17
thriller music video
MJ Impersonators and Zombies Reenact Thriller Dance
 2 days ago
10.30.17
This Is What Happened When Teyana Taylor Finally…
 2 days ago
10.31.17
Photos