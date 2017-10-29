Halloweekend Freebies and Deals

Halloweekend is officially here, and restaurants and retailers alike are hooking up the Halloween deals and freebies for the weekend. Cash in on some spook-tacular freebies while you’re in the spirit of the season?

More than 1,000 U.S. consumers were surveyed to determine their shopping and spending habits for this spooky holiday. The survey found that the average consumer will spend over $75 total on Halloween candy, costumes and other essentials .

Here are Halloween freebies to put on your radar:

Baskin Robbins – Check out these sweet treats:Come by for $1.50 scoops on October 31 after (or before!) trick or treating.$3 off any Ice Cream Cake, including the new Halloween Fang-Tastic Monster Cake. A $15 minimum purchase is required.Try their new Fang-Tastic Monster Cake, the Monster Cake will be the most unique Halloween treat on the block!

Bass Pro Shops – Check out the Great Pumpkin Halloween Event through October 21-31. Enjoys perks like a free 4×6 photo with the Halloween Peanuts Gang, free crafts, costume parade, and more. Plus, the first 100 kids to have a photo taken get a free Halloween pin or lanyard!

Chick-fil-A – Kids in costume get a free treat when you dine-in, on October 31 from 5 to 7 PM. Check with your local Chick-fil-A to be sure they are participating. Kids in costume get a free treat when you dine-in, on October 31 from 5 to 7 PM. Check with your local Chick-fil-A to be sure they are participating.

Chipotle – Snag a $3 Boorito on Halloween! Just stop by any Chipotle in costume from 3pm to close to get a $3 burrito, bowl, salad, or order of tacos.

Chuck E Cheese – Check out these savings:Try the new Candy Corn pizza – Garlic, mozzarella and cheddarpizza in your favorite candy shape, includes a free packet of candy corn with your purchase. Available October 16 -31.Free slice of Candy Corn pizza on Halloween from 4 to 8 PM on the hour, while supplies last.Download the new Chucktober coloring sheet for 5 free points (or Tokens).

CiCi’s Pizza – Kids ages 10 and under dressed in their Halloween costumes get a free kids buffet on Halloween! Limit 1 free kids buffet per adult buffet and regular drink purchased.

Dunkin’ Donuts –Free Halloween mobile wallpapers and Emojis.They have new donuts for Halloween – try a Spider Donut, Purple Potion, Vampire’s Delight , Boston Scream and more, only for a limited time.



Krispy Kreme -Get a free glow in the dark bucket when you purchase a bucket of original glazed donut holes. While supplies last at participating locations.Choose from their new tasty Halloween doughnuts – try the Jack-o-Lantern, Spider Web or Mummy doughnuts available only for a limited time.

McAlister’s Deli – Free kid’s meal on Halloween for kids in costume with the purchase of an adult entre.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: