Imagine being the housekeeper who made this discovery.

A five foot boa constrictor snake was found in a hotel bed in Asheville. Police did not identify the hotel.

We never know what calls for service we’ll get. Today it was a 5’ boa constrictor in a hotel bed! Is he yours? Claim at BC Animal Shelter! pic.twitter.com/C0iv4o0879 — Asheville Police (@AshevillePolice) October 23, 2017

Police transported the snake to the animal shelter where it was later picked up by its owner.

Chuck the snake's owner came to retrieve his boa constrictor from Buncombe Co. animal shelter. He accidentally left it in a hotel room. pic.twitter.com/WuNpcdnOif — Liz Burch (@LizBurchTV) October 23, 2017

Sterling K. Brown Is Our #MCM 11 photos Launch gallery Sterling K. Brown Is Our #MCM 1. 1 of 11 2. 2017 Summer TCA Tour – NBC Press Tour – Arrivals 2 of 11 3. FYC Panel Event For 20th Century Fox And NBC’s ‘This Is Us’ – Arrivals 3 of 11 4. FYC Panel Event For 20th Century Fox And NBC’s ‘This Is Us’ – Arrivals 4 of 11 5. Television Academy Celebrates Nominees For Outstanding Casting – Arrivals 5 of 11 6. Television Academy Honors Emmy Nominated Performers – Arrivals 6 of 11 7. Celebrities Visit SiriusXM – September 25, 2017 7 of 11 8. SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations – Screening Of ‘Marshall’ 8 of 11 9. This Is Us – Season 2 9 of 11 10. This Is Us – Season 2 10 of 11 11. This Is Us – Season 2 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading Five Foot Boa Constrictor Found In Asheville Hotel Bed Sterling K. Brown Is Our #MCM The actor has captured our hearts and eyeballs with his talents and good looks.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark