Five Foot Boa Constrictor Found In Asheville Hotel Bed

Karen Clark
This picture taken on September 20, 2010

Source: GRZEGORZ HAWALEJ / Getty

Imagine being the housekeeper who made this discovery.

A five foot boa constrictor snake was found in a hotel bed in Asheville. Police did not identify the hotel.

 

Police transported the snake to the animal shelter where it was later picked up by its owner.

 

 

Continue reading Five Foot Boa Constrictor Found In Asheville Hotel Bed

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

