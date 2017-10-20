Entertainment News
John Legend Debuts “Penthouse Floor” Video

Jodi Berry
59th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: John Shearer / Getty

He’s one of the coolest guys on the planet! John Legend’s take a courageous stance against the social injustices in America, whether in support of Black Lives Matter, Colin Kaepernick and the NFL protests, or taking a jab at disrespectful Donald Trump.

In the video, Legend plays a hotel room-service waiter who serves rich folks while a protest rages outside. Check out the powerful message in the video below!

Warning: Contains some expletives!

Mississippi School To Swap Confederate Leader's Name For Barack Obama's
The Nerve! John Kelly Lashes Out At 'This Woman' Frederica Wilson For Revealing Trump's Fallen Soldier Phone Call

