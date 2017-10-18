The Reactions To Toni Braxton’s Alleged Marriage To Birdman Will Make You LOL

In case you missed it, there are rumors that Toni Braxton has married Birdman.

Hey, we’re all here for Black Love, but honestly, the internet’s responses to the alleged marriage were hilarious.

Toni Braxton marrying Birdman is an example of something thats not my business but I feel they should have consulted me before that decision — Autumn (@koshkosh_) October 17, 2017

When I found out the reason Toni Braxton is trending is because she married Birdman…I'm hurt. pic.twitter.com/VVg8pspNMw — Shay Woods🌻 (@sbeezy_11) October 17, 2017

Toni Braxton and Birdman. Married? Hmm interesting pic.twitter.com/G2pZZFtKVi — tre. (@mmkaayytre_) October 17, 2017

Me trying to accept that Toni Braxton married Birdman. #savetoni pic.twitter.com/x3Qi5p5wiW — Enid Seymore (@EnidSeymore) October 17, 2017

Me: I can’t believe Trump is President. This is the weirdest thing that’s happened in 2017. Toni Braxton & Birdman: Hold our beers — 🎃l' QWERTY Bastard (@TheDiLLon1) October 17, 2017

Birdman proposing to Toni Braxton: "So is we married or is we husband and wife" — NUFF (@nuffsaidNY) October 17, 2017

