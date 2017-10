Marvel Studios’ Black Panther – Official Trailer

February 16, 2018 can’t get here soon enough! Marvel dropped a new movie trailer for the most highly anticipated Black Panther movie. The movie stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker and Andy Serkis.

Black Panther looks like it will be the blackest blockbuster movie the suits in Hollywood have ever seen.

