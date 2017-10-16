911 Call In Durham This Morning Was A Hoax

Durham police received a call this morning about a hostage situation in the 1300 block of Whispering Oak Lane. The call was a “swatting” incident,according to police.

Police, paramedics and sherriff’s deputies were all on the scene, according to ABC11. In addition to hostages, the caller reported drug useage and other offenses.

Swatting calls are where someone calls 911 to get the SWAT team to respond. The call is being traced.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark