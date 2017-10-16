Local
Home > Local

911 Call In Durham This Morning Was A Hoax

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
Los Angeles County Sheriff Swat Team search housetohouse on Kalisher St in Granad Hills on Friday

Source: Gary Friedman / Getty

Durham police received a call this morning about a hostage situation in the 1300 block of Whispering Oak Lane. The call was a “swatting” incident,according to police.

Police, paramedics and sherriff’s deputies were all on the scene, according to ABC11. In addition to hostages, the caller reported drug useage and other offenses.

Swatting calls are where someone calls 911 to get the SWAT team to respond. The call is being traced.

 

‘One Voice: Somos Live’: Celebs Came Out To Support Jennifer Lopez And Marc Anthony’s Disaster Relief Benefit

17 photos Launch gallery

‘One Voice: Somos Live’: Celebs Came Out To Support Jennifer Lopez And Marc Anthony’s Disaster Relief Benefit

Continue reading 911 Call In Durham This Morning Was A Hoax

‘One Voice: Somos Live’: Celebs Came Out To Support Jennifer Lopez And Marc Anthony’s Disaster Relief Benefit

[caption id="attachment_2922448" align="alignleft" width="769"] Source: TOMMASO BODDI / Getty[/caption]   Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony teamed up to help those who have been devastated in Puerto Rico, Florida, Texas, Mexico and beyond by a string of recent natural disasters. Their One Voice: Somos Live, a disaster relief concert that aired on Saturday on Univision, Telemundo and NBC, was a huge success and attracted a gang of celebrities who showed up to support, perform and help raise money for those in need. Funds donated will go to organizations such as the American Red Cross, Reach Out Worldwide, United Way, United for Puerto Rico and more. Take a look at those who used their fame for a great cause:

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

durham , Hoax Call , Swatting

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Opening Of The National Museum Of African American History And Culture
Oprah Held Brunch At Her Home This Weekend…
 3 mins ago
10.16.17
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter
New Body, Who Dis? Mary J. Blige’s Glow…
 1 hour ago
10.16.17
Welp! Kimbella Calls Out Yandy For Wishing Her…
 21 hours ago
10.16.17
‘One Voice: Somos Live’: Celebs Came Out To…
 22 hours ago
10.16.17
Flower Girls! Serena Williams Cuddles With Baby Alexis…
 1 day ago
10.16.17
Reading Festival 2013 - Day 2
Thumbs Up or Thumbs Down: Diamond & Silk’s…
 1 day ago
10.15.17
Saturday Night Live - Season 42
Watch Alec Baldwin Take on Trump’s Tiff With…
 1 day ago
10.15.17
Harvey Weinstein Tries To Drag Oprah Into His…
 2 days ago
10.16.17
Girl Bye! Diamond And Silk Create Rap Video…
 2 days ago
10.16.17
Nelly’s Rape Accuser Drops Case And Refuses To…
 2 days ago
10.16.17
#TakeAKnee: Rishard Matthews Apologizes For Threatening To Give…
 3 days ago
10.16.17
Say It Like You Mean It: 50 Cent…
 3 days ago
10.16.17
Daniel Caesar Lists His Top Three Favorite TV…
 3 days ago
10.16.17
Vic Mensa Compares Himself To Derrick Rose
 3 days ago
10.16.17
Photos