Chicago Schools Get Economic ‘Lyft’ From Chance The Rapper, Ride-Share

Chance The Rapper is staying true to his stage name, chance, by paving the way for students at underperforming Chicago Public schools. He has joined forces with the ride-share service, Lyft, to give an economic boost to arts programs, according to the Chicago Tribune.

In a program that started Tuesday, Lyft passengers can now round up their fare to the next dollar and donate the difference to the rapper’s organization, the New Chance Arts and Literature Fund, to support Chicago Public Schools, the Tribune writes. Participating passengers just need to opt in via the “settings” tab on the Lyft app and select a charity.

“Through the New Chance Arts & Literature Fund, I’m committed to giving the kids in Chicago as much as I can,” Chance said, according to Billboard. “And now with Lyft’s Round Up & Donate, we can give them much more because the more we ride, the more we raise to bring more arts programs to Chicago Public Schools.”

.@Lyft AND @SocialWorks_Chi are teaming up! You can now Use Round Up & Donate, to contribute to New Chance Arts & Literature Fund. The more we ride, the more we raise to #supportCPS . https://t.co/eThgxMHkaa — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) October 10, 2017

The fund is dedicated to developing and building Chicago arts education program, the report said. This is not the first time the Chicago native, born Chancellor Bennett and raised on the South Side, has stepped up to help the city’s underperforming schools. In March, he announced the creation of the arts and literature fund, SocialWorks, which so far has raised $2.2 million to help 20 Chicago public schools, the Tribune wrote.

SOURCE: The Chicago Tribune, Billboard

